Learning how to play guitar with Pecknel Music

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - April is International Guitar Month. Whether you want to be the next Jimi Hendrix...or simply learn a new skill, we’ve got some tips on how to start your guitar journey.

Trent Rogers from Pecknel Music Co. says it’s best to start with acoustic (no matter how “rad” that electric might look). It’s good to learn the basics first.

You can find a plethora of basic acoustic guitars for under $200. You can also rent them from places like Pecknel Music Co.

Pecknel Music Co. offers guitar lessons and says they can adjust lesson curriculum to fit the age of the student.

Trent says it’s never too late to start.

Getting the hang of it is not just about how many lessons you take, but rather how much you practice, how consistently you attend your lessons, and most importantly - having fun with it.

Trent says having fun with playing is important because you’ll get the hang of it easier than if you view it as a chore.

Benefits of playing guitar:

Builds social skills in kids

Healthy outlet

Appreciation of culture

Strengthens memory and reading skills

Music is fun

Pecknel Music Co. features a wide variety of instruments. More information can be found by visiting Pecknel Music Co.’s website.

