Man confesses to setting fires inside business, charged with arson, officials said

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after he confessed to setting fire to a downtown business early Tuesday morning, according to the Asheville Fire Department

According to fire officials, more than 30 firefighters were called to the 50 block of Southside Avenue at around 2 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Fire officials said crews forced entry through a gated lot in order to access the unoccupied building and extinguish multiple fires throughout the building.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and most of the damage was to the contents inside and not the structure.

Asheville Police were also called to the scene. Officers found the suspect, 42-year-old Allen Lee Honeycutt, walking out of an enclosed area of the business. He confessed to setting the fires and was charged with arson and felony breaking and entering.

Honeycutt was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Five Gamecocks picked in WNBA draft
Five Gamecocks picked in WNBA draft
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July...
Mega Millions draws for $441 million Tuesday night
Opening day at the Greenville Drive
Opening day at the Greenville Drive
More Upstate students turning to trade schools
More Upstate students turning to trade schools