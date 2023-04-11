Mega Millions draws for $441 million Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing stands at $441 million.

In Friday’s drawing, two tickets sold in South Carolina were one number short of winning the jackpot, according to the Lottery. One of the two tickets was sold to a player in West Union. The player won $10,000 at the High Falls Express on the Pickens Highway.

The winning numbers for Friday were: 12, 32, 49, 51, 66 and Mega Ball 21.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball® number are 1 in 931,001. Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $441 million jackpot, must purchase their $2 tickets by 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing.

FOX Carolina is the lottery station.

MORE NEWS: ‘Gonna keep coming’: Coach Staley reacts to 5 Gamecocks drafted to WNBA

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.