NC man arrested following forced sexual assault investigation

Alexander Allen Rowe, 25
Alexander Allen Rowe, 25(Southern Pines Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Pines Police Department said a man was arrested after officers investigated a forced sexual assault that happened back in March.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a forced sexual assault that happened on the evening of Friday, March 20.

Police said the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Allen Rowe, knew one another and this was not a random act of violence.

Rowe has been charged with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree forcible sex offense.

Police said he remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court on April 27.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Online store for Murdaugh artifacts draws sellers, backlash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have chosen Chicago as the site of the 2024...
‘We put up a good fight’ | Democrats spurn Atlanta for 2024 DNC in Chicago
Axe throwing house coming to Greenville
Inmate from NC found dead in Cherokee County Detention Center
Union Co. deputies investigating after body found in outside area near Monarch Highway and...
Deputies investigating after body found in Union County