NC man arrested following forced sexual assault investigation

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Pines Police Department said a man was arrested after officers investigated a forced sexual assault that happened back in March.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a forced sexual assault that happened on the evening of Friday, March 20.

Police said the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Allen Rowe, knew one another and this was not a random act of violence.

Rowe has been charged with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree forcible sex offense.

Police said he remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court on April 27.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.