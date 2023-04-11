NC man arrested following forced sexual assault investigation
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Pines Police Department said a man was arrested after officers investigated a forced sexual assault that happened back in March.
According to police, officers were called to investigate a forced sexual assault that happened on the evening of Friday, March 20.
Police said the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Allen Rowe, knew one another and this was not a random act of violence.
Rowe has been charged with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree forcible sex offense.
Police said he remains in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond pending a hearing in Moore County Court on April 27.
