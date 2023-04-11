Oconee Humane Society waives adoption fee to encourage adoption

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society is waiving adoption fees to encourage the community to adopt

due to the increase number of dogs.

The Humane Society along with the Oconee County Animal Shelter are experiencing an extremely high volume of dogs. The kennels are full and intake appointments for people to surrender pets the through the county shelter are booked for the next month.

“We want people to know the urgency of this situation and that their support can save a life and bring new joy to their home,” said Shawn Pearson, Oconee Humane Society Operations Manager in a release. “Our greatest need is permanent homes for larger dogs that have been at the shelter way too long. No dog can thrive in a kennel and it is especially tough for large or fearful dogs. Every pet deserves a chance to live a great life and we need help to give them that chance.”

Officials said each dog is sprayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Photos and information on available dogs can be found here.

