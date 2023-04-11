SCAG: Man arrested on 6 charges connected to soliciting a minor for sex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said a man was arrested on six charges connected to criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to officials, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 44-year-old Ryan Lee Juranek.

Investigators stated that Juranek solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

He was arrested on April 6 and charged with six counts of criminal solicitation of a minor. This is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

