Upstate outdoor dining spots to take in the warmer weather
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer weather is coming in hot! Here’s a few places across the Upstate where you can take your dining outside.
Greenville:
- Stella’s Southern Brasserie - Open Wednesday through Sunday, Stella’s Southern Brasserie offers a wide variety of cuisine and beverages with a “French/European flair and Southern twist.” Their website says they offer a coffee program, pastries, weekend brunch, lunch and dinner. In addition to outdoor seating, Stella’s Brassiere offers a community table, bar, and dining rooms.
- Up on the Roof - Located in downtown Greenville Up on the Roof brings a lot to the table. The restaurant offers cocktails, craft beer, wine, and a regionally inspired menu. Up on the Roof features outdoor and indoor seating. They have another location in Alpharetta, Georgia.
- Passerelle Bistro - Passerelle Bistro is situated on the banks of the Reedy River by Falls Park. Their menu features classic dishes like the Croque Monsieur (grilled ham & gruyère on sourdough bread topped with mornay sauce, frites) and the Bistro Burger (Braveheart black Angus beef, pickled red onion, sundried tomato, gruyere, basil mayo, brioche bun, frites). Diners can enjoy their meals inside the restaurant or outside on the patio which overlooks the falls.
- Schwaben House - This family-owned restaurant offers German cuisine and other European dishes. Their menu includes items like Wurstsalat (lunch menu) and Maultaschen Soup (dinner menu). Schwaben House offers an outdoor dining area featuring umbrellas for shade.
- Soby’s - Soby’s features southern style cuisine and a well-known wine selection. Their menu features a meat and artisan cheese board as well as southern favorites like shrimp and grits. Located on South Main St. in downtown Greenville - Soby’s offers an indoor dining room as well as a patio.
- Mellow Mushroom - Mellow mushroom has locations across the Southeast, including right here in Greenville’s West End. Their menu features an extensive array of pizza, wings, appetizers, alcoholic beverages, and more. The restaurant offers indoor seating as well as a dog-friendly patio.
- Limoncello - Limoncello is situated in downtown Greenville and features Italian style dishes. This restaurant has a plethora of options to choose from including items like Eggplant Parmigiana and Creamy Tuscan Chicken pasta, as well as drink options. Limoncello features both indoor and outdoor seating.
Simpsonville:
- The Warehouse at Vaughns - A community themed venue, The Warehouse at Vaugns features a wide variety of food and beverage vendors. Some vendors include Tacos & Bla Bla Bla, Bourbon St. Burgers, and Humble Pie Pizza Co. Their website says they offer indoor and outdoor dinging options and live music.
- Arizona Handcrafted Fare & Drink Co. - According to their website, this restaurant has served Simpsonville for more than 20 years and was nominated for best curbside pick-up in the Upstate. Arizona Handcrafted Fare & Drink Co. has an extensive menu, putting an emphasis on steaks, ribs, and burgers grilled over hickory wood. They offer both indoor and patio seating.
- The Station - The Station is a sports bar that offers several food and beverage options. Their menu features items like a Philly cheesesteak and buffalo chicken sandwiches. Drink options include concoctions like a “Biker shot” (Baileys Original Irish Cream, Jägermeister, Midori, and melon liqueur) and a “Summer Breeze” drink (Ketel One® Peach & Orange Blossom, and orange and cranberry juice). Their Facebook page says they offer both outdoor and indoor seating.
- 1885 Taproom - 1885 Taproom is a craft beer taproom, as well as a wine bar and restaurant. Their Facebook page says they offer dine-in services and outdoor seating. Their Facebook page also features a wide variety of live music gigs and drink specials.
Spartanburg:
- Cribbs Kitchen - Cribb’s Kitchen specializes in lunch, dinner, and drinks. The restaurant’s menu features many southern inspired items like pimento cheese fritters and a “fried green” burger. Cribb’s Kitchen’s website says they offer several services including large group seating and outdoor seating.
- Taco Dog Taqueria & American Grill - Taco Dog’s website says the concept for the restaurant was created with fresh food in mind because it’s healthier than preprocessed food. Their website says they offer flavors from around the world, including “the California style stuffed Burrito, Mexican steak, Southwestern Chicken, Southwestern style salsa, Texas corn dogs, Southeastern style hot dog chili, and many other flavors.” Several pictures of the restaurant feature outdoor seating.
- Fr8yard - This restaurant is an outdoor biergarten built from re-purposed shipping containers. Fr8yard’s website says they are a family-friendly, dog-friendly, community gathering spot. Their menu features hot dogs and sausage dogs, burgers, chicken, and more.
Anderson:
- SummaJoe’s - SummaJoe’s Searing Pans & Homemade Pizza says they use local ingredients to make Upstate inspired dishes. Each day - their website says they roast their own lunch meats, hand prepare pizza dough, and create sauces from scratch. Their website features a photo of outdoor seating.
- The Galley - This waterfront restaurant offers everything from prime beef to sushi and seafood. Their website says they welcome reservations and encourage diners to call ahead for weekends and holidays.
- Earle Street Kitchen and Bar - Earle Street Kitchen and Bar is located at 134 West Earle Street. The menu features items like the Grilled Chicken Melt and Blackened Mahi Sandwich. The restaurant features a bar, indoor seating, and outdoor patio seating.
- The Pompous Pig - The Pompous Pig serves a variety of smoked meats including barbeque, brisket, and smoked chicken. Their website features a virtual tour where you can see all of their seating options, including outdoors. The Pompous Pig is located on N Main St.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.