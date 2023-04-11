Upstate outdoor dining spots to take in the warmer weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer weather is coming in hot! Here’s a few places across the Upstate where you can take your dining outside.

Stella’s Southern Brasserie - Open Wednesday through Sunday, Stella’s Southern Brasserie offers a wide variety of cuisine and beverages with a “French/European flair and Southern twist.” Their website says they offer a coffee program, pastries, weekend brunch, lunch and dinner. In addition to outdoor seating, Stella’s Brassiere offers a community table, bar, and dining rooms.

Up on the Roof - Located in downtown Greenville Up on the Roof brings a lot to the table. The restaurant offers cocktails, craft beer, wine, and a regionally inspired menu. Up on the Roof features outdoor and indoor seating. They have another location in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Passerelle Bistro - Passerelle Bistro is situated on the banks of the Reedy River by Falls Park. Their menu features classic dishes like the Croque Monsieur (grilled ham & gruyère on sourdough bread topped with mornay sauce, frites) and the Bistro Burger (Braveheart black Angus beef, pickled red onion, sundried tomato, gruyere, basil mayo, brioche bun, frites). Diners can enjoy their meals inside the restaurant or outside on the patio which overlooks the falls.

Schwaben House - This family-owned restaurant offers German cuisine and other European dishes. Their menu includes items like Wurstsalat (lunch menu) and Maultaschen Soup (dinner menu). Schwaben House offers an outdoor dining area featuring umbrellas for shade.

Soby’s - Soby’s features southern style cuisine and a well-known wine selection. Their menu features a meat and artisan cheese board as well as southern favorites like shrimp and grits. Located on South Main St. in downtown Greenville - Soby’s offers an indoor dining room as well as a patio.

Mellow Mushroom - Mellow mushroom has locations across the Southeast, including right here in Greenville’s West End. Their menu features an extensive array of pizza, wings, appetizers, alcoholic beverages, and more. The restaurant offers indoor seating as well as a dog-friendly patio.