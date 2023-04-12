Arrest made after reports of shots fired in Fountain Inn

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department said one person was arrested after shots were fired Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to a scene on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area of North Main Street and Bryson Drive.

Once on scene, officers found a suspect and determined that the shots fired did not hit or injure anyone or anything.

The person was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.

