2 charged after guns and drugs seized in Asheville

Guns seized by officers in Asheville
Guns seized by officers in Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said two people were recently charged after drugs and guns were seized near the I-240 underpass in Asheville.

Officers said they were conducting crime prevention measures on April 10 in response to recent shootings when they came into contact with Jordan Lytle and Taighee McSwain.

According to deputies, they searched the pair and seized a 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol.

Lytle was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center but was released on a $4,000 secured bond.

McSwain was also taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed gun. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and later released on a $1,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity in Asheville is asked to share tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 using the TIP2APD app. People can also contact the Asheville Police Department by calling (828) 252-1110.

