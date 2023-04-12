BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers in the Upstate of a window installation company causing several to lose thousands of dollars.

According to the BBB, officials conducted a business investigation regarding Upstate Windows and Exteriors, LLC, a window installation company based in Central, SC.

The BBB said Upstate Windows and Exteriors claims to produce “quality workmanship for a fair and honest price,” but consumers report losing a large deposit when work is not completed nor refunded.

The company currently has nine unresolved complaints fire with the BBB. The reports say the sum of money currently unrefunded is over $36,000. One consumer reports waiting over a year for her window installation service, but it has not been provided, nor her 50% deposit refunded.

Other consumers report never receiving communication from the company once a deposit is submitted.

The owner has informed the BBB to have no contact with his business, and all BBB communication needs to be with his bankruptcy attorney.

To BBB’s knowledge, the business has not issued refunds nor provided window installation services.

BBB of the Upstate said originally made contact with Upstate Windows and Exteriors, but all recent attempts at contact have not been returned.

