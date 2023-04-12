‘Be All You Can Be’ redefined more accurately for new generation of Soldiers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After the worst recruitment year in five decades, the U.S. Army has unveiled a new brand campaign. The nation’s largest and oldest service branch is bringing back the “Be All You Can Be” recruiting slogan, but there’s also a defense strategy to reflect today’s Army more accurately.

This is war in Vietnam, a distant memory for some but not for 18-year-old John Mitchell.

“My grandfather served,” Mitchell said. “And I decided to continue.”

Three months ago, he entered this Anderson recruitment office with a list of careers he’d like to do.

“I’m going to be a wheeled vehicle mechanic (91B),” he said.

And Mitchell also came in with a list of places he’s going to see.

“Germany, South Korea, Japan and maybe Hawaii,” he said.

A teen already capitalizing on possibilities in the U.S. Army with the help of Sergeant First Class Candice Jones, his recruiter.

“It means finding your purpose in life and pursuing it to the very end,” Mitchell said.

“Take whatever you think you are and push it to the limits,” SFC Jones added. “There’s no place but up.”

In 1981, it was Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General James C. McConville watching a commercial with the “Be All You Can Be” tagline. The slogan resonated then which is why it’s returning now.

“We did the analysis, and we did the studies and we found that “Be All You Can Be” resonated with the youth today, it also resonated with the influencers and their parents -- and that’s why we’re rolling out the “Be All You Can Be” campaign,” Gen. McConville said.

Last fiscal year, the Army fell short by 25% of its recruitment goal. In a memo addressing recruitment and retention challenges, the service began working on a rebrand to close what they consider gaps in knowledge, trust, and identity.

“I think it closes many of the gaps that we’re seeing,” he said.

Gen. McConville says the new brand is reversing assumptions about military life and opportunities. The branch also has 200 careers and counting.

“I changed my job three times. I got bored,” said SFC Jones.

“We’re a profession of professions, you can do anything you want to do in the United States Army, you can be certainly a master of combat arms, a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, a cyber warrior -- you can be anything you want to be, make a difference and part of something bigger than yourself,” added Gen. McConville.

But he’s firm, even with a new campaign the Army will not lower standards. To better prepare prospects, a Future Soldier Preparatory Course is available at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to help address academic and physical fitness barriers to “meet or exceed” Army accession standards.

“They can come in, and tryout the Army,” Gen. McConville said. “If they meet the standards they can continue to go on to serve, if they don’t we thank them for trying out and send them home and they can go out and do something else great in society.”

The active-duty recruitment goal for 2023 is 65,000 new Soldiers, and an additional 110,000 to 130,000 for the state National Guards and Reserve component.

“I think most Americans view of the Army is rather skewed,” SFC Jones said. “It’s just like any other job, it’s just we give you all the tools to be successful.”

“I’m enlisting to serve my country, continue the family tradition and have a future for myself,” Mitchell added. “I’m very excited.”

Mitchell’s future is uniform and in support of national defense is close he’s headed to basic training this summer.

“Where the American Soldier has gone, freedom has stayed,” Gen. McConville said. “Freedom is not free, and we need to protect our nation.”

The U.S. Army is still offering enlistment and “quick ship” bonuses. There’s even a two-year enlistment option. To learn more, visit https://www.goarmy.com/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.