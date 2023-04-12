DHEC: SC infant mortality rise ‘alarming’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New data released from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows trends that they say are “alarming” when it comes to infant mortality rates in the state.

The health department says South Carolina’s infant mortality rates rose 12% from 2020 to 2021, and rose almost 40% since 2017 for infants born to non-Hispanic Black mothers, according to the agency’s 2023 Infant Mortality Report released Wednesday.

“The birth of a baby is supposed to be a really exciting occasion for families and there are families who aren’t experiencing that excitement,” Director of Maternal Infant Health for March of Dimes South Carolina Tameca Wilson said.

The health department also found that the number of children who died from sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, more than doubled from the previous year, and the total number of infant deaths was the highest in nearly a decade.

MUSC Children’s Quality and Safety Manager Hadassah Little says unsafe sleep is anything outside of the ABC’s of safe sleep from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Little says “A” means alone, a baby alone in a crib without any extra items like extra blankets or stuffed animals. “B” stands for back, babies under the age of one should be placed asleep on their back. “C” means crib, a dedicated sleep surface which is flat and firm that is up to national safety standards.

“Across the board, nationally, and within South Carolina we all need to collectively do a better job of talking about this topic more often and making an effort to provide resources to parents at home because it is difficult to have a newborn and really follow all those ABC’s of safe sleep,” Little said.

The report from DHEC also shows disparities. It shows Black infants are dying at a rate nearly 2.5 times that of white infants.

“While we know that Black infants die at a rate of 2.5 percent higher, we also know that Black mothers die at a rate of about 3.1 percent higher than their white counterparts up to a year after birth,” Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Training Specialist at The South Carolina Infant Mental Health Association Amaris Gibson said. “Those are really large gaps and again those gaps that we see are happening are because of some of our understructure of systemic oppression and racism.”

The issue of infant mortality is complex and there isn’t a quick fix. However, there are groups working to find solutions.

“We’re looking at how can we improve access, how can we look at economics, how can we look at telecommunications, anything we can to improve care for moms early in the pregnancy is just very important at this time,” Wilson said.

Gibson says information is key for parents, or those looking into becoming parents.

“Knowing this information as we are considering becoming parent, as we are going to our prenatal appointments, really just creating brave spaces where you can talk about this with your physicians, with your doctors, with your OBGYNs,” Gibson said.

March of Dimes is holding a March for Babies on April 22 in Charleston. More information can be found, here.

For Black Maternal Health week, the SC Infant Mental Health Association is hosting a panel discussion on the documentary, “Aftershock.” For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.