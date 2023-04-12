Euphoria announces line-up for 2023 food, wine & music festival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - euphoria, Greenville’s award-winning food, wine, and music festival, announced the line-up for the 2023 festival.

Organizers say this year’s festival will include more than 55 events over the course of four days, ranging from classrooms, lunch and learns, and wine seminars to musical performances, signature events, and guest chef dinners.

“This is a banner year for euphoria,” says Morgan Allen, Executive Director of euphoria. “We’re hosting more events, with more local restaurant partners, and giving more back to our community than we ever have before.”

According to organizers, the focus for euphoria this year will be on smaller, locally-owned restaurants. The tagline - “Savor - every taste, every sip, every note.” - is one Allen hopes will provoke some food for thought.

“We chose to focus on some of our restaurant partners that might not always be in the spotlight, but show up every day to work hard and do what they love,” she says. “It is our mission to support those who’ve been part of euphoria from the beginning, as well as those who are just getting started and hoping to leave their mark on the industry. We are proud to build our schedule around this incredible group of passionate chefs, beverage professionals, hospitality enthusiasts, and dedicated musicians.”

You can find the festival schedule here.

Since euphoria was founded in 2006, the festival has funded projects for more than 50 local charities and made a significant impact on Greenville’s hospitality & tourism industries, economic development, and quality of life.

The festival is set for Sept. 14-17.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20.

