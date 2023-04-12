Fallen Upstate firefighters honored by State Chiefs association

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs and other members of the state’s fire service honored three Upstate firefighters and a World War II veteran turned firefighter on Wednesday who died while serving their communities.

The ceremony was held at the S.C. Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which is housed on the grounds of the S.C. Fire Academy, 141 Monticello Trail in Columbia.

Those who were honored include the following:

Firefighter Joseph Kenneth “Ken” Barr, Anderson County Fire Department, Powdersville Station 7 died in the line of duty on December 25, 2020. He was with the Powdersville Fire Department for 56 years beginning in 1964 as a charter member and was selected in 2012 as the Anderson County Firefighter of the Year. He was 83.

Lieutenant Gary Lynn Burris, II, City of Gaffney Fire Department died in the line of duty on August 31, 2021. He was a member of the Gaffney City Fire Department for nearly 19 years. He was also a former chief and life member with the Grover Rural Volunteer Fire Department in North Carolina, and a fire instructor at Cleveland Community College. He was 50.

Chief John Revere Hodge with the Inman Community Fire Department died in the line of duty on October 1, 2021. He was the chief of the Inman Community Fire Department for two years. He joined the department when it first opened in 1980 when he was 17 years old, and served for 40 years. He also served part time with North Spartanburg Fire District and City of Inman Fire Department. He was 57.

Dr. James Wesley Sease with Ehrhardt Fire Department died in the line of duty on March 26, 1956 shortly after driving a fire truck to the scene of a fire. Once on scene, he collapsed to the ground and died. Dr. Sease was also a pharmacist and World War II Veteran.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.