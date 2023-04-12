Grammy award-winner Lauren Daigle to perform at The Well

Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for favorite contemporary inspirational...
Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for favorite contemporary inspirational artist at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy award-winner Lauren Daigle is coming to Greenville this December.

The singer-songwriter announced her US arena tour, the Kaleidoscope Tour, kicks off on September 6 in Memphis.

The tour will feature many of her number 1 hits, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.

Daigle is expected to perform at the Bon Secour Wellness Arena on December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the concert and where to purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

