Grammy award-winner Lauren Daigle to perform at The Well

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two-time Grammy award-winner Lauren Daigle is coming to Greenville this December.

The singer-songwriter announced her US arena tour, the Kaleidoscope Tour, kicks off on September 6 in Memphis.

The tour will feature many of her number 1 hits, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.

Daigle is expected to perform at the Bon Secour Wellness Arena on December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the concert and where to purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.