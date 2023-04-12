Greenville County Schools updated its Strategic Education Plan

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s largest school district is starting to plan for the future.

Greenville County Schools wants to hear of ways the district can improve, and they’re calling on the community to help.

“If you have an opinion about the school district and you’ve got something that you want to learn or know or say about it, then you don’t really have a right to say unless you show up to things like this,” said Mom of three Layne Austin.

GCS is bringing students, staff, and parents together to hear what they like and don’t like about the district to start preparing a new Strategic Education Plan.

“I’ve experienced a bunch of different schools with lots of good situations, but some that I would have liked to have seen go differently,” said Austin.

These community input meetings are the beginning of the process the district goes through every five years to update the plan.

“It’s a three-step process. Where are we now, where are we going, and how are we going to get there,” said GCS Strategic Planning Facilitator Teri Brinkman.

Following the meetings, a community survey will be sent out before a plan is put together and in place in the summer of 2024.

“I would like the goals to be set high and have to help to achieve them,” said Austin.

The last Strategic Education Plan in the district was done in place in 2018, and the goals from then included an emphasis on early reading, increasing education choices for students, and more.

“I think that safety, I think mental health as you mentioned earlier will continue to be one. People talk a lot about their kids learning life skills and social skills,” explained Brinkman.

GCS considers the plan set five years ago a success, but now it’s on to the next five years.

“I would like to see some expectations on the kids. I’d like to see them have to put in the work and the effort. I’d like to see it expected of them,” said Austin.

There will be more in-person community meetings with all starting at 5:30 p.m.

April 12 - Eastside High School

April 18 - Southside High School

April 18 @ 11:30 a.m. - Virtual Meeting

April 19 - Fountain Inn High School

April 20 - Berea High School

