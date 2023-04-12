Law enforcement searching for suspect accused of shooting at deputy’s home

Car from reported drive-by shooting in Asheville
Car from reported drive-by shooting in Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are working with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a drive-by shooting that allegedly targeted a deputy’s home on April 6.

Officers said they responded to Wellington Drive in Arden at around 10:16 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, the deputy’s marked car and another vehicle were hit by bullets. They added that bullets also hit the deputy’s house and a house behind theirs.

Officers stated that following an extensive investigation, they determined that the deputy was intentionally targeted by the suspect. A nearby surveillance camera captured a Hyundai Elantra that officers believe was involved.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. People can also call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

