1 injured after train crashes into tractor-trailer causing utility pole to fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was injured after a train crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, a call came in at 1:15 p.m. that a Nissan sedan was stopped at a red light near a railroad crossing on White Horse Road (Highway 25). Troopers said a flatbed tractor-trailer pulled up behind the sedan, but the trailer was so long it was sitting on the train tracks.

This is when the tractor-trailer proceeded to shove into the sedan in an attempt to move the Nissan with the tractor-trailer, troopers said.

At this time, a train traveling west hit the tractor-trailer, causing it to swing around and hit a utility pole, according to troopers.

Officials said the powerlines from the pole fell on top of a different sedan, injuring a person inside the car. That person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive, troopers said.

Gannt Fire Department was also on scene.

