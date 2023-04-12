1 injured after train crashes into tractor-trailer causing utility pole to fall

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was injured after a train crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was injured after a train crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, a call came in at 1:15 p.m. that a Nissan sedan was stopped at a red light near a railroad crossing on White Horse Road (Highway 25). Troopers said a flatbed tractor-trailer pulled up behind the sedan, but the trailer was so long it was sitting on the train tracks.

This is when the tractor-trailer proceeded to shove into the sedan in an attempt to move the Nissan with the tractor-trailer, troopers said.

At this time, a train traveling west hit the tractor-trailer, causing it to swing around and hit a utility pole, according to troopers.

Officials said the powerlines from the pole fell on top of a different sedan, injuring a person inside the car. That person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to survive, troopers said.

Gannt Fire Department was also on scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Union Co. deputies investigating after body found in outside area near Monarch Highway and...
Investigation underway after man’s body found on railroad tracks
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Online store for Murdaugh artifacts draws sellers, backlash
Coroner called to deadly house fire in Piedmont
Coroner identifies victim found in deadly Piedmont fire
FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives...
Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University

Latest News

Kenneth Scott Blake, 36
Man sentenced to 16 years after repeatedly strangling roommate in 2021
Clemson student Jason Knapp vanished 25 years ago
Clemson student Jason Knapp vanished 25 years ago
Train crash injures one in Greenville County
Train crash injures one in Greenville County
Car from reported drive-by shooting in Asheville
Law enforcement searching for suspect accused of shooting at deputy’s home