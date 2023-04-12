Louisville police release 911 calls from bank shooting

Police have released the 911 calls from the shooting at Old National Bank.
Police have released the 911 calls from the shooting at Old National Bank.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The Louisville Metro Police Department released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old National Bank that killed five people and injured eight others.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the calls would be released earlier in the week alongside bodycam footage from the shooting, which was released Tuesday.

WARNING: The audio from the 911 calls may be disturbing to listeners, and discretion is advised. It can be heard here.

“Transparency is important, even more so in times of crisis,” Greenberg said. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The audio released features six callers, from witnesses inside and outside the bank and the shooter’s mother. Police also released audio transmissions from emergency responders heading to the scene.

On Tuesday, LMPD shared bodycam video of two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway. The two officers came into contact with the shooter around 8:30 a.m.

Police said Wilt was shot in the head during the crossfire and Galloway sustained a minor injury. Galloway has since been released from the hospital, while Wilt is still listed in critical condition.

The shooter was killed during the crossfire, but circumstances relating to the shooter’s death have not been released.

A public vigil is being hosted by city officials Wednesday evening.

Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods will also be making mental health counselors available at 16 different places of worship throughout the city on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Union Co. deputies investigating after body found in outside area near Monarch Highway and...
Investigation underway after man’s body found on railroad tracks
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Online store for Murdaugh artifacts draws sellers, backlash
Coroner called to deadly house fire in Piedmont
Coroner identifies victim found in deadly Piedmont fire
FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives...
Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University

Latest News

Justin Pearson and his fiancé Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of Commissioners...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Kenneth Scott Blake, 36
Man sentenced to 16 years after repeatedly strangling roommate in 2021
Clemson student Jason Knapp vanished 25 years ago
Clemson student Jason Knapp vanished 25 years ago