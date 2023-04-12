Magic Johnson shouts out former Gamecock on Twitter following WNBA Draft

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke prepares for a free throw during the second half of a...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke prepares for a free throw during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against South Florida in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated South Florida 76-45. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) HOLD for Mike Stewart(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary basketball player Magic Johnson had high praise for one former Gamecock following Monday’s WNBA Draft.

Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night. Shortly after the draft, Magic Johnson went to Twitter to welcome her to Los Angeles.

According to Johnson’s website, he led the group that purchased the Sparks in 2014 and is still part of the organization.

Cooke responded to the praise Tuesday night, saying she is ready to get started.

Cooke was a four-year starter for South Carolina Women’s Basketball and was a big part of the team that won the NCAA Championship in 2022. During her time with the Gamecocks, she was named All-SEC three times and was Third-team All-American in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Shooting investigation underway in Greenville County
One dead in attempted murder-suicide in Greenville County
Patrick Sheehan
Victim identified, driver charged following deadly crash in Greenville Co.
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle hunting lodge are being auctioned off in Pembroke,...
Online store for Murdaugh artifacts draws sellers, backlash
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives...
Family of football player who killed 6 sues SC State University
Dawn Staley reacts to WNBA draft
‘Gonna keep coming’: Coach Staley reacts to 5 Gamecocks drafted to WNBA
Zia Cooke after selection in WNBA draft
5 South Carolina Players selected in WNBA Draft
Aliyah Boston talks after WNBA Draft
Aliyah Boston answers questions after going first in WNBA Draft