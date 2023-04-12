Making history: Gamecocks women’s basketball to play in Paris

By Anisa Snipes
Apr. 12, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina is expected to make history when the women’s basketball team launches the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season in Paris.

According to the university, the Gamecock women’s basketball team will travel overseas and play against Notre Dame on Monday, Nov. 6. . It will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season basketball game has been played on Parisian soil.

“We did not hesitate to accept the invitation” said Staley. “Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, and I’m thankful for the support of our administration and our donors.”

The unprecedented match-up was created by Complete Sports Management, founded by Lea Miller-Tooley, who has created experiences for college teams by taking them all over the world for more than a decade.

In addition to the participating in this historic game, the university said the teams and their fans will be able to enjoy all that Paris has to offer from visiting historical monuments like the Notre Dame Cathedral on the Ile de la Cite in the 4th arrondissement to the high-end fashion houses like the Louis Vuitton Global Headquarters on the Champs-Elysees.

Game ticket packages and venue will be confirmed at a later date this spring.

