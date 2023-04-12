Man sentenced to 16 years after repeatedly strangling roommate in 2021

Kenneth Scott Blake, 36(Spartanburg Seventh Circuit Solicitor)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man was sentenced to 16 years after repeatedly strangling his roommate in 2021.

According to the solicitor’s office, the suspect, 36-year-old Kenneth Scott Blake, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and must serve 85% of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

According to the solicitor, the incident happened on April 12, 2021 in the behavioral health unit of the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The solicitor’s office said Blake went into the common area of the behavioral health unit and looked around to see if anyone was watching, then he reentered his room, approached the victim, who appeared to be sleeping, and wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck.

Blake put the entire weight of his body into the act and onto the victim’s neck and strangled the victim for almost a minute and then let go, the solicitor’s office said.

The victim grasped for air before Blake strangled him again, officials said.

Officials said Blake stopped to check the common area again to see if anyone was coming and then reentered the room and strangled the victim again for over a minute.

At this time, a nurse came by the room and Blake stopped his assault and hopped back into his bed, according to the solicitor’s office.

Security footage also shows the victim kicked his legs violently during the attack.

Officials said it is a miracle the victim was not killed, but the victim’s ability to speak and breathe was clearly obstructed even after the attack ended.

The solicitor’s office said Blake’s prior criminal history included convictions for domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, and he had recently been released from prison after serving a prior sentence for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

