Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia has a new top dog.

UGA will introduce a 10-month-old English Bulldog, named Boom, during Saturday’s spring football game.

“The new mascot will succeed Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history,” says UGA school officials.

During Que’s reign, the Dawgs won back-to-back National Football Championships, two SEC titles, and had victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange, and Peach Bowls.

Boom will be the school’s 11th live mascot, which has all been bred by the Seiler family since the 1950s.

“It’s been a long time coming. Just watching the football games and seeing all the past Ugas I guess it always has to come to an end at some point. But we’re getting a 10-month-old puppy right so that’s pretty exciting,” UGA student Same Chin said.

UGA officials say there will be a “collaring ceremony” around 3:45 pm Saturday ahead of the G-Day kickoff. The game is open to the public, but you will need a ticket to get inside Sanford Stadium.

Welcome, Boom!



We can't wait to have you on the sidelines as Uga XI!



Join us at approximately 3:50pm this Saturday at G-Day for his collaring ceremony.



Read More:https://t.co/S0SaOurxcm pic.twitter.com/jvhVFiCzhK — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 11, 2023

