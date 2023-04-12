Officers arrest bank robbery suspect in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said officers have found and arrested a suspect after a bank robbery on Tuesday.

According to police, officers announced on Wednesday, April 12, that officers secured warrants for Richard Melvin Goodman on felony larceny from Fifth Third Bank on Main Street.

Police said Goodman was found on Wednesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

