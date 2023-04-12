Officers arrest bank robbery suspect in Forest City

Police are looking for a suspect in a bank robbery in Forest City Tuesday. If you know anything, you're asked to call 911
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said officers have found and arrested a suspect after a bank robbery on Tuesday.

According to police, officers announced on Wednesday, April 12, that officers secured warrants for Richard Melvin Goodman on felony larceny from Fifth Third Bank on Main Street.

Police said Goodman was found on Wednesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

