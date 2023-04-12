Vanished 25 years ago: What Clemson student would look like today

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released a age progressed photo of what he could look like today.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mother is holding on to hope 25 years after her son disappeared and now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has released a age progressed photo of what he could look like today.

Jason Knapp vanished from his apartment in Clemson on April 12, 1998. After 25 years of searching, the NCMEC has a photo of what Knapp might look like at the age of 45.

Officials said about nine days after his disappearance, Knapp’s car was found abandoned nearly 30 miles from campus at Table Rock State Park in Pickens.

Knapp was a mechanical engineer student at Clemson University at the time of his disappearance.

Knapp’s mother said she has created a scrapbook in his memory so that it can be passed down through her family.

If you or anyone you know has seen Jason Knapp, you are asked to call 911, 1-800-843-5678 or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 1-864-898-5500.

