One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say six people were shot at a party Wednesday night leaving one of them dead.

The shooting happened around 6:30 at a home on 112 North Leslie Street.

Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting
(WITN)

Goldsboro police say a total of six people were shot. One person has died and five others are in stable condition at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Some neighbors told WITN that loud screaming and yelling is all they could hear around 6:30 p.m. as they say a large group of kids was seen running in fear after police say shots rang out at a party.

Police haven’t confirmed whether or not any of the victims were from the group of kids that people say were running, but a neighbor who lives close to where it happened told said they believe it was a pool party where the shooting happened.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time.

