Police investigating bomb threat at Wallmart in Greer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer City Fire Department said crews are responding to a Walmart along E Wade Hampton Boulevard after a bomb threat forced those in the store to evacuate.
Officials said they were alerted of the bomb threat at around 6:38 p.m.
According to officials, officers from the Greer Police Department are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.
