Police investigating bomb threat at Wallmart in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer City Fire Department said crews are responding to a Walmart along E Wade Hampton Boulevard after a bomb threat forced those in the store to evacuate.

Officials said they were alerted of the bomb threat at around 6:38 p.m.

According to officials, officers from the Greer Police Department are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.