Report: Upstate woman comes home to find dog killed

Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was shot and killed on Tuesday.

A woman on Bobcat Lane called law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. after she said she came home from work and discovered her dog was missing. A friend who lives nearby reportedly let the dog out during the day.

The incident report says the woman went to look for the dog and discovered its body near the roadway in her front yard.

The deputy said an entry wound was visible just below the dog’s eye. They were not able to locate any shell casings.

No witnesses have come forward in connection with the case, deputies reported.

