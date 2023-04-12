Shane Beamer visits Greenville as part of “Welcome Home Tour”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Gamecock Club announced that South Carolina football’s head coach Shane Beamer is heading to Greenville in May as part of the Gamecock Club’s “Welcome Home Tour.”

Officials said the event will include interactions with Beamer, conversations with other football staffers, updates on the football program, autograph opportunities and opportunities to take pictures.

The event is set to happen at the Poinsett Club on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

