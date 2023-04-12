Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, they announced in a statement Wednesday.

Robinson, 25, died on October 29, 2022, while on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico.

Previous Coverage: Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues

Questions about the Charlotte native’s death emerged soon after and only intensified after a video surfaced showing Robinson, visibly drunk, involved in a fight where she was violently beaten.

Soon after that video emerged, Mexican officials said Robinson died of a cracked spine and later brought charges against one of her friends. The United States has not extradited the person charged in Robinson’s death.

In their statement announcing no US charges, United States Attorney Dena King and the FBI said there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing to issue criminal charges in this case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Robinson’s family met with King and investigators from the FBI late Wednesday morning. The family is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting comes weeks after Robinson’s family sent a letter to the White House demanding action. Robinson’s case was addressed by White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre days later.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV for more information and reaction to today’s announcement as it becomes available.

Be alerted first to any breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
In a video released Wednesday morning, Scott announced he was forming an exploratory committee, which moves him closer to a formal campaign for the White House.

News

LIVE: Crews responding to train crash involving train in Greenville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

News

WATCH: Chicken coop ignites explosion while family on vacation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Shaw
While vacationing in Florida, an Upstate family got an alarming update about their home in Pickens on Monday.

News

Chicken coop ignites explosion while family on vacation

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Pickens, SC family said a chicken coop heat lamp ignited an explosion at their home.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Chicken coop ignites explosion while family on vacation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The fire ignited a nearby gas tank used for lawn equipment, causing an explosion she described as “almost unbelievable.”

Politics

Poll shows Trump’s support in SC higher than Haley, Scott

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steven Ardary
A new poll from Winthrop University shows support for former president Donald Trump is high among registered Republican voters in the Palmetto State.

News

Fallen Upstate firefighters honored by State Chiefs association

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By FOX Carolina News Staff
The men died while serving their communities.

News

Fallen Upstate firefighters honored in the line of duty

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The ceremony was held at the S.C. Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which is housed on the grounds of the S.C. Fire Academy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

News

Lawyer Lori gives take on C.O. dentist accused of killing wife

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Lawyer Lori Murray gave her take on the a Colorado dentist who is accused for killing his wife.

Crime

Report: Upstate woman comes home to find dog killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amanda Shaw
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was shot and killed on Tuesday.