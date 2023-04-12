Silver Alert issued for missing man from Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for missing persons has issued a Silver Alert for Edward Shellmire. A missing 78-year-old from Asheville.

Officials described Shellmire as around 5 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds with buzzed hair and green eyes. Officers added they believe Shellmire is suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s

Anyone with information regarding Shellmire is asked to contact Officer Savastano at (828) 424-0112.

