Silver Alert issued for missing man from Asheville

Edward Roy Shellmire
Edward Roy Shellmire(The N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for missing persons has issued a Silver Alert for Edward Shellmire. A missing 78-year-old from Asheville.

Officials described Shellmire as around 5 feet 3 inches tall and 165 pounds with buzzed hair and green eyes. Officers added they believe Shellmire is suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s

Anyone with information regarding Shellmire is asked to contact Officer Savastano at (828) 424-0112.

