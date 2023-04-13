2 charged, 1 wanted following traffic stop in Anderson

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating following a traffic stop along W Franklin Street on Wednesday night.

Officers said they were working on an assignment when they stopped the car along W Franklin Street.

According to officers, when the car stopped, two passengers got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene on foot. Officers added that the driver was detained.

Officers caught one of the passengers nearby and later discovered he had an active warrant. However, the other passenger was never located.

Officers then searched the vehicle, where they discovered two firearms.

Officers stated that this was part of an ongoing investigation. We will update this information as we learn more.

