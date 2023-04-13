Attorney General announces launch of Upstate human trafficking task force

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the the 8th Judicial Circuit launch of a regional human trafficking task for the Upstate on Thursday.

The regional task force was launched to coordinate anti-human trafficking efforts in Laurens, Newberry, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties, according to Wilson.

“It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-human trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly,” Wilson said. “I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Stumbo and Beyond Abuse for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts that will bring awareness to the crime.”

The Attorney General said the 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Task Force is the tenth regional anti-human trafficking collaboration in South Carolina, reinforcing the need for local efforts specific to their community.

