Attorney General announces launch of Upstate human trafficking task force

SC Attorney General to announce human trafficking task force
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the the 8th Judicial Circuit launch of a regional human trafficking task for the Upstate on Thursday.

The regional task force was launched to coordinate anti-human trafficking efforts in Laurens, Newberry, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties, according to Wilson.

“It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-human trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly,” Wilson said. “I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Stumbo and Beyond Abuse for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts that will bring awareness to the crime.”

The Attorney General said the 8th Judicial Circuit Regional Task Force is the tenth regional anti-human trafficking collaboration in South Carolina, reinforcing the need for local efforts specific to their community.

For more information about the SC Human Trafficking Task Force, click here.

MORE NEWS: SC’s only youth wheelchair basketball team wins national championship

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Crews are responding to an incident involving a train in Greenville on White Horse Road on...
1 injured after train crashes into tractor-trailer causing utility pole to fall
Bomb threat in Greer
Police investigating bomb threat at Walmart in Greer

Latest News

What's for dinner? Pasta salad for picky eaters
What's for dinner? Pasta salad for picky eaters
Upstate school uses new technology
Upstate school receives new STEAM technology for deaf and blind students
SC Attorney General to announce human trafficking task force
SC Attorney General to announce human trafficking task force
Deputies looking missing, endangered man in Anderson Co.
Deputies looking missing, endangered man in Anderson Co.