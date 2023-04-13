Boone Police investigating after driver found shot in overturned vehicle

The crash happened at the intersection of Councill Street and King Street.
Police believe the man was shot by an accidental discharge of his gun.
Police believe the man was shot by an accidental discharge of his gun.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a crash in Boone after the driver of a vehicle was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an overturned sedan on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Boone Police Department, the car hit a tree and rolled over at the intersection of Councill Street and East King Street just after 4 p.m.

Police, firefighters and medical personnel all responded to the scene and began treating the driver for injuries that appeared to have been sustained in the crash.

While treatment was being given, the gunshot wound was discovered.

The driver was then airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for further care.

Officers are actively investigating the incident, but do not believe foul play is involved.

The driver told investigators the gunshot wound came after his gun was accidentally discharged.

Also Read: Boone Police searching for man accused of waving anti-Semitic flag outside Jewish temple

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

