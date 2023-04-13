City of Greenville launching Opioid Response Team to help prevent overdoses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new public service team will soon hit the streets of Greenville, but instead of responding to the crisis—this team will try to prevent it.

“We run overdose calls just like everybody else does,” said Chief Kevin Crosby, he’s the Chief Medical Coordinator for the Greenville City Fire Department. He’s also leading the establishment of a program to prevent overdoses.

“It’s a growing issue, it comes in waves, we see peaks and then we go to where we don’t do a lot with it. Unlike some of the other comparable cities, we don’t see the numbers that they see,” said Crosby.

According to Greenville County EMS, there were more than 300 overdose deaths countywide last year.

“The opioid epidemic affects basically every class within the city, it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in,” said Crosby. “We see it all across the City of Greenville.”

The city hopes to lower that number—by getting ahead of it. This week, leaders approved using $525,000 dollars from the Opioid Recovery Fund to launch an Opioid Response Team.

“We’re trying to use this team to be a little bit more proactive in our approach to identify the ones that were missing and the prevention strategies to try to reach out to individuals before they need our service, " he said.

The team will be ran by the fire department but the plan is to work with other agencies and organizations in the community to reach those who need help the most. For now, it’ll be a team of three—one data analyst to help the city gauge a more accurate number of opioid-related deaths. Also, two street outreach coordinators.

“We hope that we’re able to make contact with individuals before they get too far down the road. get them the services that they need, if it’s mental health, or substance use disorders that they’re struggling with, that we put them into contact with the programs or services that are available that they may not be aware of,” he said. Outreach also includes schools and neighborhood organizations. Educating people on the signs of drug abuse. The city says the $1.2 million total funding will cover staffing costs for the next 3 years.

Crosby sees the program growing beyond that—long term goals are grants to purchase Narcan and Fentanyl test strips, and establishing a community paramedic program.

“Just that protection for them, that extra resource, I think it’s going to be a huge opportunity,” said Crosby.

