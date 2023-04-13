Clemson great dies after battle with cancer

By Amanda Shaw
Apr. 13, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tracy Johnson, a former Clemson fullback who was with the Tigers for three ACC Championship titles in the 1980s, died Friday after a battle with brain cancer.

Johnson, 56, was the starting fullback for Coach Danny Ford’s title teams in 1987 and 1988, ranking in the top 10 nationally on AP and UPI polls. He was a key reserve on the 1986 championship team.

The two-time honorable mention All-American is regarded as one of the top combination runners and blockers from the running back position in Tigers history. During his college career, he gained 1,579 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He is credited with 180 career knockdown blocks, which is the most on record by a Clemson running back. He was also one of the top short-yardage runners in Clemson history, converting a first down on third or fourth downs with fewer than two yards to go 50 times in 57 career opportunities.

He later turned pro and played for four different NFL franchises.

Former teammates supported a GoFundMe for Johnson’s family while he was hospitalized in Atlanta. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, his four sons: Jalen (Jami), Myles, Devan and Dashie, and twin daughters Willow and Winter; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Jadyn.

A memorial celebrating his life is planned for the weekend of Apr. 30.

