crash causes traffic delays along I-26 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of I-26 is closed following a crash near Airport Road.

Officials released information about the crash via social media on Thursday afternoon.

🚨 A serious crash and medical response has closed both directions of I-26 near Airport Road

🗺️ Detour: Hendersonville Road or NC 191 (Brevard Road)

🚦 ICM Active — Lights will remain green longer to accommodate additional traffic

💻 Real-time Traffic: https://t.co/vXiPvqzyN8 — NCDOT I-26 (@NCDOT_I26) April 13, 2023

According to officials, drivers should try to avoid this area and take Hendersonville Road or Highway 191 (Brevard Road) instead.

Officials haven’t released any other information about the condition of the people involved in the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.