crash causes traffic delays along I-26 in Henderson Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of I-26 is closed following a crash near Airport Road.

Officials released information about the crash via social media on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, drivers should try to avoid this area and take Hendersonville Road or Highway 191 (Brevard Road) instead.

Officials haven’t released any other information about the condition of the people involved in the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

