Deputies looking for endangered man last seen at sister’s home in Anderson

Ronald Finley
Ronald Finley(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the look out for a missing and endangered man in Anderson.

Deputies said Ronald Finley was last seen around sister’s home along Chauga Drive on Tuesday.

According to deputies, Finley is without his medication.

Anyone with information on Ronald Finley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

