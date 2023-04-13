Deputies seize over 48 pounds of drugs during traffic stop along I-85

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently taken into custody after deputies allegedly found over 48 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop.

Deputies said the incident began when deputies stopped a car along an I-85 exit ramp earlier this month.

According to deputies, they searched the car with a K-9 and found 19 packages of cocaine along with over 110 grams of heroin.

Lawanda Smith (Left), Corey Davis (Right)
Both the driver Corey Davis, and the passenger, Lawanda Smith, were taken into custody and charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin. They are currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

