DHEC collects 430 pounds of food for Harvest Hope Food Bank

DHEC collected 430 pounds of food for Harvest Hope Food Bank.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In celebration of National Nutrition Month in March, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) collected 430 pounds of canned food and other items to go to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

DHEC’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Education Program (SNAP-Ed) organized food boxes to be set up at Midlands DHEC locations as well as the Lexington County Health Department and the Department of Social Services.

“We are so very grateful to have had so many people give back, especially when food prices are at an all-time peak,” said Farrah Wigand, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP-Education Dietitian. “One in 10 South Carolinians are affected by hunger, so collecting food on behalf of those who need it was an easy way for us to take action to help our communities.”

Harvest Hope is South Carolina’s largest food bank, providing more than 20 million meals on average to communities across 20 counties in Midlands, Upstate and Pee Dee areas.

“Harvest Hope Food Bank is incredibly thankful for the partnership and support of DHEC through their National Nutrition Month food drive,” said Megan Evans, marketing and communications specialist for Harvest Hope. “The donation that we received will go directly to our neighbors who need it the most. We truly couldn’t do this necessary work without the support of our generous donors, supporters, and volunteers.”

MORE NEWS: DeSantis to make 1st public appearance in Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Crews are responding to an incident involving a train in Greenville on White Horse Road on...
1 injured after train crashes into tractor-trailer causing utility pole to fall
Bomb threat in Greer
Police investigating bomb threat at Walmart in Greer

Latest News

Upstate school uses new technology
Upstate school uses new technology
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival in Fountain Inn
Cornbread and Collard Greens Blues Festival in Fountain Inn
Mosquito season is here
Mosquito season is here
Upstate set ex-girlfriend's home on fire with kids sleeping inside
Upstate set ex-girlfriend's home on fire with kids sleeping inside