DHEC collects 430 pounds of food for Harvest Hope Food Bank

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In celebration of National Nutrition Month in March, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) collected 430 pounds of canned food and other items to go to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

DHEC’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Education Program (SNAP-Ed) organized food boxes to be set up at Midlands DHEC locations as well as the Lexington County Health Department and the Department of Social Services.

“We are so very grateful to have had so many people give back, especially when food prices are at an all-time peak,” said Farrah Wigand, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP-Education Dietitian. “One in 10 South Carolinians are affected by hunger, so collecting food on behalf of those who need it was an easy way for us to take action to help our communities.”

Harvest Hope is South Carolina’s largest food bank, providing more than 20 million meals on average to communities across 20 counties in Midlands, Upstate and Pee Dee areas.

“Harvest Hope Food Bank is incredibly thankful for the partnership and support of DHEC through their National Nutrition Month food drive,” said Megan Evans, marketing and communications specialist for Harvest Hope. “The donation that we received will go directly to our neighbors who need it the most. We truly couldn’t do this necessary work without the support of our generous donors, supporters, and volunteers.”

