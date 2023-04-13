Earthquake hits Western North Carolina

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina Wednesday night.

According to USGS, the 1.8 quake hit 7.7 miles north of Old Fort in McDowell County at 8:35 p.m. It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

The agency said the earthquake was 23.1 east northeast of Asheville, 27.8 miles west of Morganton and 33.1 miles north northeast of Hendersonville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

