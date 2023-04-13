FOX Carolina teammates nominated for ‘Best of the Upstate’

Chris Scott, Kendra Kent, Myra Ruiz and Chrissy Kohler are all nominated for 2023 Best of the...
Chris Scott, Kendra Kent, Myra Ruiz and Chrissy Kohler are all nominated for 2023 Best of the Upstate awards.(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four members of the FOX Carolina team have been nominated for the Best of the Upstate awards!

Traffic reporter Chris Scott and news reporter Myra Ruiz are both nominated for best TV personality in the 2023 Community Choice Awards.

Chief meteorologist Kendra Kent and meteorologist Chrissy Kohler are both nominated for best weather reporter.

Kendra is also nominated for best TV personality in the 2023 Best of Spartanburg awards.

Voting for both opens Friday!

Click here to vote for the 2023 Best of the Upstate.

Click here to vote for the 2023 Best of Spartanburg.

