Gardening for Good program helps bring nutritious meals to the community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From the backyard to the bowl, a garden outside Project Host in Greenville is helping the soup kitchen create a recipe for success.

“It’s a considerable amount of food that you’re able to cook off of what you’re bringing in from out there,” said Culinary Instructor Cary Wolfe.

Around 2,000 pounds of produce is grown as part of the Gardening for Good program each year.

“It’s a good mental and physical exercise, if you will,” said Jim Carroll.

Carroll, a master gardener, is one of the volunteers Project Host relies on to help run the garden.

“I think it’s the nature part of it and the fact that we can be helpful to the community,” he said.

Project Host provides tens of thousands of meals to the community every year.

“Anything that we grow (in the garden) we then can put into the meals with our soup kitchen. With our cooking for kids program and the culinary school, in our bakery, in our free meal services on the food truck, and our catering services,” said Marketing and Development Manager Annamarie Bell.

Each meal is made with a purpose.

“It’s super fresh, organic produce. The nutritional value is so much higher, but really what people like is the flavor,” said Wolfe.

Project Host will hold their spring plant sale next week, which helps fund the Gardening for Good program.

The plant sale will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 20 and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 21, click here for more details.

