'Longmire' star Bailey Chase visits Haywood Co. for 'special assignment'

Bailey Chase visits Haywood County Sheriff's Office
Bailey Chase visits Haywood County Sheriff's Office(Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office recieved a visit from a well-known deputy on Thursday.

Bailey Chase, who played Deputy Branch Connally in the Western crime drama series “Longmire,” stopped by the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon for what they described as a “special assignment.”

The Sheriff’s Office posted photos from Chase’s visit to social media.

Chase visited the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office last year where he was named an honorary deputy.

