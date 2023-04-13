Over $27K in camera equipment stolen from NASCAR driving school, authorities say

A padlock on the trailer was cut to gain entry, according to deputies.
Deputies say more than $27,000 worth of equipment was taken from a trailer.
Deputies say more than $27,000 worth of equipment was taken from a trailer.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the theft of thousands of dollars worth of audio and photography equipment from a NASCAR driving school.

According to the report, someone working at a neighboring business noticed that a trailer at the Rusty Wallace Driving Experience in Mooresville appeared to have been broken into.

A padlock on the trailer was cut to gain entry, according to deputies.

The report lists more than $27,000 worth of items taken, including 36 two-way radios, 10 helmet headsets, 75 video and 50 photo cards, 9 GoPro Cube cameras, and camera bags.

The break-in is thought to have occurred on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8700.

