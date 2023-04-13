Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint in downtown Asheville

Generic
Generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who robbed a couple with a gun downtown.

According to the department, a man with a gun approached a couple walking to their car after eating dinner at a downtown restaurant on Tuesday around 8:06 p.m. in the area of North Market Street.

Police said the man threatened to shoot the woman if she screamed, then demanded her purse and the man’s wallet. After taking the items, the robbery pushed the woman to the ground and ran away.

The suspect is described as five foot ten with a skinny build, short goatee. He was wearing a navy sweatshirt with a hood over his head and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

