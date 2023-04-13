Police investigating arson in Asheville

(Structure fire in Midland)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is trying to identify the person who set a Patton Avenue business on fire earlier this month.

Firefighters were called to a vacant business near the 200 block of Patton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Apr. 7. They found a stack of tires against the building and an extension of the building burning.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by someone.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information about this case or knows the identity of the suspect to please contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday.
BBB: Consumers losing thousands to Upstate window installation company
Kenneth Kinsey
Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Crews are responding to an incident involving a train in Greenville on White Horse Road on...
1 injured after train crashes into tractor-trailer causing utility pole to fall
Bomb threat in Greer
Police investigating bomb threat at Walmart in Greer

Latest News

Rollin tigers win National Championship
SC’s only youth wheelchair basketball team wins national championship
Rollin tigers win National Championship
Rollin tigers win National Championship
Peach Cobbler Factory coming to the Upstate
Peach Cobbler Factory coming to the Upstate
Upstate school uses new technology
Upstate school uses new technology