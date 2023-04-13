Police investigating arson in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is trying to identify the person who set a Patton Avenue business on fire earlier this month.

Firefighters were called to a vacant business near the 200 block of Patton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Apr. 7. They found a stack of tires against the building and an extension of the building burning.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by someone.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information about this case or knows the identity of the suspect to please contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

