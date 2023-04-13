Police: Man wanted for ‘severe’ assault caught with fully-automatic ghost gun

Police said a search warrant executed at Jayleen Boston's home led to the seizure of fentanyl,...
Police said a search warrant executed at Jayleen Boston's home led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and a fully-automatic ghost gun.(Asheville PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The subject of an investigation into “severe intimate partner violence” was arrested Wednesday and multiple guns were seized.

Police said Jayleen Boston, 30, was wanted on grand jury indictments and charges for an assault in front of a child leaving the victim with severe injuries.

Officers located Boston on Old Haywood Road in Asheville. They executed a search warrant at his home and said they found a large amount of fentanyl, meth, a 9mm Hellcat pistol and a ghost gun that had been modified for fully-automatic fire.

Boston is charged with the following and police said more warrants may be forthcoming:

  • Grand Jury Indictment: Habitual Felon
  • Grand Jury Indictment: Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Warrant: Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
  • Warrant: Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present
  • Warrant: Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Warrant: Assault by Strangulation
  • Warrant: Child Abuse Assaultive
  • Warrant: Communicating Threats
  • Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Charged: Carrying a Concealed Gun

Boston was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

