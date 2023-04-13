Police: Man wanted for ‘severe’ assault caught with fully-automatic ghost gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The subject of an investigation into “severe intimate partner violence” was arrested Wednesday and multiple guns were seized.

Police said Jayleen Boston, 30, was wanted on grand jury indictments and charges for an assault in front of a child leaving the victim with severe injuries.

Officers located Boston on Old Haywood Road in Asheville. They executed a search warrant at his home and said they found a large amount of fentanyl, meth, a 9mm Hellcat pistol and a ghost gun that had been modified for fully-automatic fire.

Boston is charged with the following and police said more warrants may be forthcoming:

Grand Jury Indictment: Habitual Felon

Grand Jury Indictment: Possession of Firearm by Felon

Warrant: Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Warrant: Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present

Warrant: Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Warrant: Assault by Strangulation

Warrant: Child Abuse Assaultive

Warrant: Communicating Threats

Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon

Charged: Carrying a Concealed Gun

Boston was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under no bond.

