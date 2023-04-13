SC’s only youth wheelchair basketball team wins national championship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s only youth wheelchair basketball team are national champions!

The Rollin Tigers won the coveted national championship in Wichita, Kansas on Sunday March 26th.

“It was amazing,” said player Allyssa Haynes. “I am so proud of this team and how we played just through the whole season.”

The team played against the Illinois based LWSRA Hawks and won 29-21, wrapping up their season with a 23-1 and record.

The Rollin Tigers are the only youth wheelchair basketball team in Palmetto State and are based in Greenville.

“The entire time I was thinking, I’m having fun but I am scared if we don’t win,” said player Wyatt Banks. “What if we don’t win? What if that happens? I didn’t cry but my eyes watered and I started to.”

The Rollin Tigers are led by head coach Jeff Townsend and assistant coach Lindsey Metz. The team has been competing for six seasons and they played just one game in their first year. Now, their team continues to grow with 14 players both boys and girls ages 7 to 13.

The team is apart of the Prisma Health Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital’s adaptive sports program. With their team growing they are adding a varsity program for youth ages 13 to 18 years old. Players come from all across the upstate to participate with some even crossing state lines from Tennessee to join.

“All our players have a lower limb disability,” says assistant coach Lindsey Metz. “These kids obviously don’t have the opportunity to play for their local schools, church, or any other league. Adaptive sports gives them the opportunity to be apart of a team, play a sport, and have all the benefits if participating in a competitive sport.”

The Rollin Tigers are always looking to add to their roster and you don’t need any experience to play. You can visit their Facebook page at Roger C. Peace Rollin Tigers. Or you can reach out to manager Danielle Fitzmore at 864-455-7711 or email her at danielle.fitzmorris@prismahealth.org

