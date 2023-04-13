Soccer team, former teammates honor Upstate graduate murdered 30 years ago

TAYLORS, S.C. - A high school soccer team honors an Upstate graduate who was murdered 30 years ago.

Tammy Zywicki graduated from Eastside High School in Taylors, where she played on the girls soccer team.

Eagles soccer coach David Craig, former teammates, and current members of the JV and varsity teams came together for the Tammy Zywicki Memorial Game.

The team wore patches on the armband of their jerseys with Tammy’s name and her number 15.

“She’ll be on the field with us,” Coach David Craig said.

The letter ‘Z’, angel wings, and the number 15 are painted on the field, remembering the teammate who’s no longer here.

“It’s really about trying to help the Zywicki family find some peace and some comfort for something that happened 30 years ago and there’s still no closure for them,” Coach Craig said.

Tammy’s brother, Dean said it feels like it was yesterday when he was sitting in the stands watching his sister play.

“It’s really hard to describe. It’s a lot of emotion, a lot of memories,” Dean Zywicki said.

Tammy spent her high school years on this field, where she was named Most Valuable Player her senior year.

After graduating in 1989, Tammy had her sights set on college in Iowa, where she continued playing her favorite sport.

“The people here are thinking about Tammy and remembering Tammy, and how this whole event came about with the soccer coach, the soccer team, and the yearbook. All the things that Tammy was really, really passionate about, and to see people rediscover that interest of hers and see it carried forward 31 years from the tragic passing of her,” Dean said.

In 1992, 21-year-old Tammy’s life was cut short.

She disappeared while driving back to college to start her senior year.

Days after her abandoned car was found on the side of an Illinois highway, her body was discovered on a rural road in Missouri about 500 miles away.

According to the FBI, an 18-wheeler was seen near Zywicki’s car around the time she disappeared. No suspects have ever been named.

Tammy’s brother said the game is a way to honor his sister and remind people that the case is still unsolved.

“Somewhere somebody knows something, and all the dots will be connected and we will find out who did this,” Dean said.

The FBI and the Illinois State Police believe advancements in DNA testing may help reveal the killer’s identity.

The FBI is offering a up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible for Tammy’s murder.

If you have any information about Tammy Zywicki’s homicide, contact your local FBI office.

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices

